Jupiter Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $388,629.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00059996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,895.39 or 0.07913930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00076976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,037.61 or 0.99625544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00053733 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

