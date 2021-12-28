JustBet Reaches Market Cap of $577,935.68 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One JustBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. JustBet has a market cap of $577,935.68 and $1,184.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00059143 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.76 or 0.07942253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00076284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,691.87 or 0.99764301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00052263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008085 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.