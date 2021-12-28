K21 (K21) Price Hits $1.74 on Major Exchanges

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One K21 coin can now be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00003622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, K21 has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. K21 has a total market capitalization of $24.57 million and approximately $925,714.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00044461 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007122 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 (K21) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,137,735 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

