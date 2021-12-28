Katalyo Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $125,652.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00058728 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.02 or 0.07952406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00075734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,566.49 or 0.99885390 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008200 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00052004 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

