KBR (NYSE:KBR) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.77

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.77 and last traded at $47.64, with a volume of 7562 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.12 and a beta of 1.28.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in KBR by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in KBR in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth about $496,000. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KBR (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

