Keel Point LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Keel Point LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,791 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,549,000 after purchasing an additional 47,799 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,876,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 176.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLH stock opened at $148.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.38. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $159.64.

