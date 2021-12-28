Keel Point LLC Purchases 1,427 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 315,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $53,416,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 910,390 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,011,000 after buying an additional 75,615 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 92,103 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $152.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.78. The stock has a market cap of $277.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

