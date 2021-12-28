Keep Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21.11 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $389.29 million and $21.11 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00043400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007120 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 603,121,366 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

