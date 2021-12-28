Keep Network Price Tops $0.68 on Exchanges (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $410.61 million and $21.92 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001382 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00045639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 603,121,366 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

