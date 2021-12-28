Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.36 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for about $745.04 or 0.01553169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $149.01 million and $15.36 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

