Kemacoin Market Cap Achieves $22,157.74 (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Kemacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $22,157.74 and approximately $2.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded up 23.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kemacoin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00031382 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000646 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000050 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Kemacoin

KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io

Kemacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kemacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kemacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.