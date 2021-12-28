Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.20

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.20 and last traded at $49.20, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.07.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $3.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.2%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kenon by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Kenon by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Kenon by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Kenon by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kenon in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. 9.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

