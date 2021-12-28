KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Tops $0.88 on Exchanges

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001791 BTC on popular exchanges. KeyFi has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $5,693.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00060289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,897.64 or 0.07913294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00077711 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,123.19 or 0.99733757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00054153 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008196 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars.

