KeyFi Market Capitalization Tops $2.31 Million (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $4,060.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001793 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00059401 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.55 or 0.07905085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00075906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,828.04 or 0.99849283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008099 BTC.

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

