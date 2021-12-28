KickToken (KICK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $257,760.00

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 37.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, KickToken has traded up 750.3% against the dollar. KickToken has a market capitalization of $47.27 million and $257,760.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken coin can now be bought for $0.0329 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00043306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007116 BTC.

About KickToken

KICK is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 128,021,306 coins and its circulating supply is 1,435,149,705 coins. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

