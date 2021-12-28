Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.20. Kimball International shares last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 79,164 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $374.46 million, a P/E ratio of -127.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $156.61 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Kimball International’s payout ratio is -450.00%.

In other news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $52,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBAL. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kimball International by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 6,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 55,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball International Company Profile (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

