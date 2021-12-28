Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell Buys 9,083 Shares

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 9,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $49,956.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $54,700.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 300 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,632.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $51.80.

On Monday, December 6th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 2,698 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $13,597.92.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 5,178 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,961.20.

On Friday, November 26th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $54,700.00.

Shares of NYSE KFS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.49. 12,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,945. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.46.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 24,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 262,884 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,799,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after buying an additional 395,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

