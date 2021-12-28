Kleros Hits Market Capitalization of $73.42 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. Kleros has a total market cap of $73.42 million and $2.94 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kleros has traded up 45.3% against the dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00012606 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003661 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00032173 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.59 or 0.00367306 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 619,348,297 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.