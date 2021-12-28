Klever Achieves Market Capitalization of $122.23 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Klever has a total market capitalization of $122.23 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Klever has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00059894 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.47 or 0.07900924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00076261 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,068.73 or 0.99931691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00052265 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

