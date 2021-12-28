kneat.com (CVE:KSI) Trading 4.7% Higher

kneat.com, inc. (CVE:KSI)’s share price traded up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.30 and last traded at C$4.25. 114,332 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 42,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.06.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of kneat.com in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.19. The stock has a market cap of C$325.27 million and a PE ratio of -30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47.

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

