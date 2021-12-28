Knights Group (LON:KGH) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 407 ($5.47) and last traded at GBX 411.50 ($5.53). Approximately 715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 116,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 412 ($5.54).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.72) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 495 ($6.65).

The company has a market cap of £345.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 404.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 411.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.91.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

