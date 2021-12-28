Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 855,086 shares.The stock last traded at $37.22 and had previously closed at $36.53.

PHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. ING Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,043,000 after purchasing an additional 26,758 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 19.9% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

