Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Korn Ferry worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $76.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.37.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

