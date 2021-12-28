Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $17.74 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $17,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,006,000 after buying an additional 437,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,234,000 after purchasing an additional 134,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,634,000 after purchasing an additional 84,946 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,781,000 after purchasing an additional 85,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

IDXX stock opened at $654.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.23 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $627.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $645.75.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

