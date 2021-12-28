Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

PYPL opened at $192.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $225.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.74. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.15 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

