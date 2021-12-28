Kusama (KSM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $138.49 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for about $299.36 or 0.00624062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and approximately $138.49 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00059817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.93 or 0.07911177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00076214 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,014.54 or 1.00094615 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00052277 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

