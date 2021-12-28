L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 906,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,830 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.46% of L3Harris Technologies worth $199,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $210.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.70 and a one year high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.83.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

