LABS Group Hits Market Cap of $11.47 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $239,504.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LABS Group has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00058889 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.28 or 0.07959191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00076030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,789.82 or 0.99958062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00052487 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,083,379,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

