Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Position Reduced by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 263,936 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.10% of Lamb Weston worth $9,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1,148.2% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 54,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 50,201 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 10.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,894,000 after buying an additional 28,509 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 15.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 555,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,793,000 after buying an additional 74,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 151,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LW opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.71%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

