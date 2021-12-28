Lambda Hits One Day Volume of $906,354.00 (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $9.51 million and approximately $906,354.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00043329 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,530,251,693 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

