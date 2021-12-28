Lamden 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $784,596.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a market capitalization of $17.43 million and $784,596.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006565 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

