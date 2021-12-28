Lancashire (LON:LRE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $589.95

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 589.95 ($7.93) and traded as low as GBX 505.50 ($6.80). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 510 ($6.86), with a volume of 113,354 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.75) to GBX 730 ($9.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.27) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 787 ($10.58) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.27) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 708.43 ($9.52).

The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 516.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 589.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.09.

In other Lancashire news, insider Michael George Dawson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 504 ($6.78) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($33,875.52). Also, insider Simon Fraser acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.96) per share, for a total transaction of £10,360 ($13,926.60). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,660 shares of company stock worth $8,559,880.

About Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

