Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) shares fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.45 and last traded at $64.45. 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.98.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LGYRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Landis+Gyr Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Landis+Gyr Group to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.45 and its 200 day moving average is $69.76.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

