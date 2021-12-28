Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.40

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.40 and traded as high as $7.80. Lantronix shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 334,973 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LTRX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

The stock has a market cap of $231.11 million, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.71 million for the quarter. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantronix news, CEO Paul H. Pickle purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $100,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 709,167 shares of company stock worth $4,999,849. 25.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 32,790 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 155.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 3.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 511,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the second quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the second quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

