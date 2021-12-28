Larson Financial Group LLC Has $74.37 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 14.8% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $74,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $254.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $201.88 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.