Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 275 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 19.4% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD stock opened at $404.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $389.62 and a 200 day moving average of $348.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.