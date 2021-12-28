Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 2,133 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12,014.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,832,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743,041 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,433.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,206,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,212,000 after buying an additional 2,062,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,221,000 after buying an additional 2,003,478 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,698,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,222,000 after buying an additional 1,894,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,778,000 after buying an additional 1,737,463 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

