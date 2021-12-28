Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.39

Laura Ashley Holdings plc (LON:ALY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.39 ($0.01). Laura Ashley shares last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,241,518 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £2.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.88.

About Laura Ashley (LON:ALY)

Laura Ashley Holdings plc engages in retailing furniture, home accessories, decorating, and fashion products in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and France. It offers furniture for bedroom, living room, and kitchen and dining; sofas and armchairs; chandeliers, pendants, wall lights, table lamps, floor lamps, decorative lighting and accessories, and string lights, as well as lamp shades and bases; furniture, kitchen and bathroom, matt emulsion, and water based paints; and curtain, lining, PVC, and upholstery fabrics.

