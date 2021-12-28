Lawson (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF)’s share price fell 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.20 and last traded at $46.20. 200 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lawson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average is $46.20.

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the United States. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Other Business segments.

