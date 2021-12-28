LBRY Credits Price Hits $0.0380 on Top Exchanges (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $19.82 million and $170,067.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058274 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,760.04 or 0.07903638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00075879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,717.34 or 1.00302231 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00051715 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

