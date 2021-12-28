LCMS Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $280,979.00 (LCMS)

LCMS (CURRENCY:LCMS) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. LCMS has a market cap of $1.31 million and $280,979.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LCMS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0881 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LCMS has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00058889 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.28 or 0.07959191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00076030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,789.82 or 0.99958062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00052487 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About LCMS

LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin

Buying and Selling LCMS

