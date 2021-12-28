Lead Wallet (LEAD) Reaches Market Cap of $2.06 Million

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $68,649.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00059365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.50 or 0.07940221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00076488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,857.69 or 0.99960819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00052651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008053 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

