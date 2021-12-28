Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $27.75 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,430 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.6% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $342.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.48. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.94 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.63.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.