Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

LESL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the second quarter worth approximately $11,453,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Leslie’s by 5.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Leslie’s by 148.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 58,071 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,655,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Leslie’s by 80.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 779,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after acquiring an additional 347,240 shares during the period.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

