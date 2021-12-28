Lethean Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, Lethean has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $386.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,621.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.31 or 0.08005512 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.09 or 0.00306782 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.83 or 0.00927800 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012439 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00073322 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.93 or 0.00436635 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.31 or 0.00256835 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

