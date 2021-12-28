Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.58

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.58 and last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 32933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Several research firms have issued reports on LXP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,719,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,343,000 after purchasing an additional 431,917 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,190,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,089,000 after purchasing an additional 151,470 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,840,000. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.