Lido DAO Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.70 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $2.97 or 0.00006208 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $72.83 million and $9.70 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00059143 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.76 or 0.07942253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00076284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,691.87 or 0.99764301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00052263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars.

