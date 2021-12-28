Life Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.81. 8,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 18,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which operates hospitals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the segments Southern Africa, Poland and Alliance Medical segments. The Southern Africa segment provides hospital and complementary services. The Poland segment offers healthcare services in Poland.

