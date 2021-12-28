Lightning Bitcoin Market Cap Reaches $2.70 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $213,494.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.39 or 0.00307049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007523 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.