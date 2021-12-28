LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is ($0.01). LightPath Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.53.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.25. 394,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.28. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $5.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth $219,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 363.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 148,061 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

